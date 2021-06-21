Lido Advisors LLC Takes $4.84 Million Position in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 145,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,000. Lido Advisors LLC owned 1.15% of Global X Internet of Things ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,955,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,193,000 after buying an additional 195,471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 35,672 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 225,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 29,342 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 27,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 27,034 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SNSR opened at $34.56 on Monday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.33.

