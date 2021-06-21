Lido Advisors LLC Sells 31,253 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,253 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPTS opened at $30.62 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $30.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.