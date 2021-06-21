Lido Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,935 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 65,763 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ opened at $55.98 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.44. The company has a market cap of $231.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

