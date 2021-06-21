Lido Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,475 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 1,479.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,920 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,386,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 286.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 30,248 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on BA shares. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.65.

Shares of BA stock opened at $238.50 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $139.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.08.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.