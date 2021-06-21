Lido Advisors LLC Has $6.10 Million Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,354 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163,335 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,425,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,387,000 after buying an additional 1,224,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,224,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,547,000 after buying an additional 1,154,701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,947,000 after buying an additional 3,825,916 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,333,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,093,000 after buying an additional 961,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $28.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

