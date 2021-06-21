Lido Advisors LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 143.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,245 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $5,536,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 36.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 174,398 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after acquiring an additional 46,153 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,937,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,108,000 after acquiring an additional 177,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 33.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,996 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after acquiring an additional 30,761 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials stock opened at $131.65 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, ICAP lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $731,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,355 shares of company stock worth $59,131,240. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

