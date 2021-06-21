Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 7,627 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 190.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $247.22 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $145.85 and a 12-month high of $258.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.81.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.