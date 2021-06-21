Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 5,783 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,089,000 after buying an additional 2,302,013 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,978,000 after buying an additional 531,762 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,809,000 after buying an additional 2,567,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,018,000 after buying an additional 69,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,331,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,601,000 after buying an additional 291,125 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $86.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.19. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.07.

In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,873 shares of company stock worth $33,821,675. 13.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

