Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director Sells $117,695.36 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director David E. Rapley sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $117,695.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Liberty Global stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.15. The company had a trading volume of 889,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $29.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.04.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Liberty Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 83,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Liberty Global by 1.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 58,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 9.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Liberty Global by 1.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

