Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

LXRX stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

