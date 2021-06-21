LEOcoin (LC4) Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last week, LEOcoin has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. LEOcoin has a total market cap of $69,386.94 and approximately $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LEOcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin (CRYPTO:LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 coins. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The new LEOcoin ERC20 token is powered by the Ethereum platform, with thousands of nodes to support the protocol and provide consensus and security. New LEOcoin wallets will be made available with multiple features. Popular ERC20 wallets, like Mist, MEW, Atomic, MetaMask and others will also offer support for the new LEOcoin token and enhance its usability, ease of use and allow safe storage on cold wallet solutions. The new LEOcoin comes with all the ERC20 token benefits, like uniform and fast transactions, reduced risk and complexity, smart contracts, wallet compatibility, and many more advantages. The LEOcoin Foundation will continue to devote time and resources, committing long-term investment in LEOcoin to ensure that features that set LEOcoin apart in the industry, like stake reward, continue to be developed. The strategy is to comply with the standards set by the Ethereum network and to continue to develop LEOcoin in ways that take advantage of this technology, for the benefit of the LEOcoin community. It was a tough year for the digital currency community in 2018, with large moves in prices and many Initial Coin Offering (ICO) projects that performed below expectation. By comparison, LEOcoin did comparatively well in this ‘crypto winter’, and now we look ahead again, as the future for our own currency is still bright. LEOcoin is ready for mass adoption. It is built with a focus on the community values and the decentralization spirit. “

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

