Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $113.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lennar’s shares have outperformed the industry year to date. The trend is likely to continue, given stellar performance in second-quarter fiscal 2021. The uptrend was due to solid execution of homebuilding and financial services businesses as well as robust housing market conditions. Its adjusted earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.1% and 4.3%, respectively. These metrics also grew 96.7% and 21.6%, respectively, year over year, backed by higher revenues, effective cost control and focus on making its homebuilding platform more efficient. Notably, it has provided strong fiscal Q3 homebuilding gross margin guidance, suggesting 420 basis points (bps) increase at mid-point. Also, it has lifted average selling price and margin expectation for fiscal 2021, indicating 6% and 400 bps year-over-year growth.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LEN. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.89.

NYSE:LEN traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.67. 25,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,642,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lennar has a twelve month low of $57.13 and a twelve month high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,131. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Lennar by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 171,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 41,764 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lennar by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

