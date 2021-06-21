LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $16,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in LendingTree by 2,200.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in LendingTree during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LendingTree alerts:

In other LendingTree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,788,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

TREE opened at $214.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.08 and a beta of 1.53. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.57 and a twelve month high of $372.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. The business had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. Analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TREE. Northland Securities raised shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.50.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.