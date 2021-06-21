Lendingblock (LND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.36 Million

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Lendingblock coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Lendingblock has a total market cap of $2.36 million and $3,783.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lendingblock alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00054628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00020754 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $208.50 or 0.00662472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00079578 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00039470 BTC.

About Lendingblock

Lendingblock (LND) is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,162,769 coins. The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendingblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lendingblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lendingblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lendingblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.