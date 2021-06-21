Leisure Capital Management Trims Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Leisure Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,731 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 536.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,622 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,652 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 24.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,150,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $855,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,766 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,307 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP stock opened at $58.02 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -383.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Raymond James raised ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

