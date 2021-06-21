Leisure Capital Management Sells 2,125 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Leisure Capital Management lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in General Electric by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,708,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,850,000 after buying an additional 2,905,387 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 54,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in General Electric by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 11,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 95,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 19,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $12.87 on Monday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a PE ratio of -27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.44.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

