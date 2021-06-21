Leisure Capital Management Sells 1,229 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Leisure Capital Management cut its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $110.83 on Monday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $109.01 and a 12-month high of $113.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.30.

