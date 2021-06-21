Leisure Capital Management Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AutoZone by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,512,000 after buying an additional 239,250 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in AutoZone by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after buying an additional 164,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AutoZone by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,745,000 after buying an additional 107,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in AutoZone by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,822,000 after buying an additional 54,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,386.28 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,081.54 and a 12-month high of $1,542.30. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,449.55.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 185.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 price target (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,542.21.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

