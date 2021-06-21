Leisure Capital Management Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Leisure Capital Management lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

NYSE UPS opened at $197.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $172.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.48 and a 1-year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

