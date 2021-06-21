Leisure Capital Management Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Leisure Capital Management lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.77.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $103.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.70. The company has a market cap of $200.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.90, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.