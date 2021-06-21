Leisure Capital Management Buys New Stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF stock opened at $255.46 on Monday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.29.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

