Leisure Capital Management Buys 270 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RY. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $485,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,358,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,458,000 after purchasing an additional 289,504 shares in the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RY opened at $101.26 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $66.41 and a one year high of $104.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.8915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RY. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.27.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

