Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,053 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $8,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,103,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,131,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434,013 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $450,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,977 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,827,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.68.

LVS stock opened at $53.00 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

