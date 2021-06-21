Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Ladder Capital posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 0.46%.

LADR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $12.01. 27,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 129.93 and a quick ratio of 129.93. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.06%.

In related news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $296,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 629,561 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,593.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 7,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $91,532.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,401.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,121 shares of company stock valued at $954,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

