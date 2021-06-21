Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.79.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

TSE LIF traded up C$0.41 on Wednesday, hitting C$46.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,866. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52-week low of C$23.29 and a 52-week high of C$49.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$65.72 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.8833959 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.10%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.14%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.