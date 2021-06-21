Kuverit Reaches Market Capitalization of $515,499.87 (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 21st. In the last seven days, Kuverit has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Kuverit has a total market capitalization of $515,499.87 and approximately $37.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuverit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00056778 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00022585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.36 or 0.00699885 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00042075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00081180 BTC.

About Kuverit

Kuverit (CRYPTO:KUV) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,406,911,226 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Kuverit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

