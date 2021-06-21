Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) shares rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.31 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 43,285 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,231,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

KOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.66.

The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 596,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,375.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 430.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,296,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,746,000 after buying an additional 2,675,570 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,875,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,257,000 after buying an additional 610,519 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 375,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

