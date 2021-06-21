Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 19,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 262,104 shares.The stock last traded at $115.08 and had previously closed at $114.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KRNT shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 538.12 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.21.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,832,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth $35,401,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $28,084,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,137,000 after buying an additional 304,774 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,767,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,577,000 after buying an additional 267,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

