Korea Investment CORP Sells 268,800 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $11,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 298.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 261,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,409,000 after buying an additional 196,092 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 16,267 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 479,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,970,000 after acquiring an additional 30,860 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

NASDAQ XEL opened at $66.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

XEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

In related news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.