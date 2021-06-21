Korea Investment CORP Sells 10,700 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $11,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $89.94 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Several brokerages have commented on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.62.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,241,800. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

