Korea Investment CORP Purchases 89,300 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 103.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $10,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,606 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,005,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,344,000 after purchasing an additional 322,495 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,346,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,158,000 after purchasing an additional 395,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $166,229,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,838,000 after purchasing an additional 416,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $56.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.41. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

