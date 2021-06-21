Korea Investment CORP Has $8.45 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 36.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 32,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $8,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $168.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.43. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.14 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

