Korea Investment CORP Has $10.86 Million Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 119.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $10,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total value of $1,928,863.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $66,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,835 shares of company stock worth $50,222,353. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM opened at $374.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $326.38. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $110.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.07.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

