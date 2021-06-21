Korea Investment CORP Grows Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 121.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $9,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $4,327,996.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total value of $854,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,079 shares of company stock worth $40,852,505 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.90.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $353.96 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.45, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.17.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.