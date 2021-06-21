Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 41.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 409,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 295,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $8,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $19.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.97.

In other news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

