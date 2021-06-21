Korea Investment CORP Acquires 191,900 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.05% of PG&E worth $12,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in PG&E by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 418,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PG&E by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,037,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,121,000 after purchasing an additional 91,027 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth $32,476,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,876,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,041,000 after buying an additional 1,270,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in PG&E by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 922,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after buying an additional 75,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.72.

NYSE PCG opened at $10.20 on Monday. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.72. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

