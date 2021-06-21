Komodo One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.99 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00002068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 37.3% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $84.34 million and $6.99 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.94 or 0.00334408 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00130748 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00196661 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00010114 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004694 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 126,369,495 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

