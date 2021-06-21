Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Knowles’ earnings. Knowles reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,700%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on KN shares. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $168,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $136,383.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,428.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,287 shares of company stock worth $1,807,983 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Knowles by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,915,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $332,945,000 after purchasing an additional 503,631 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Knowles by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,648,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,675,000 after buying an additional 88,366 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Knowles by 294.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,431,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,713,000 after buying an additional 3,307,451 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in Knowles by 50.9% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,954,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,891,000 after buying an additional 659,711 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in Knowles by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,858,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,885,000 after buying an additional 62,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Knowles stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.41.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

