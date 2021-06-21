Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) received a €115.00 ($135.29) target price from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.68% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €104.83 ($123.33).

KBX opened at €106.80 ($125.65) on Monday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €87.92 ($103.44) and a 12-month high of €117.24 ($137.93). The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion and a PE ratio of 32.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €102.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

