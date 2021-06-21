Kleros Price Down 14.3% Over Last Week (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Kleros has a market capitalization of $72.40 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007768 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00011590 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.23 or 0.00418618 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 610,797,417 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

