Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $9.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KIN. HC Wainwright downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kindred Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Aegis reiterated a hold rating and set a $9.25 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.75.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ KIN opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 12.07 and a quick ratio of 12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.07 million, a PE ratio of -39.96 and a beta of 1.26. Kindred Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $9.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. On average, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,756,607.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,928,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,314,000 after buying an additional 243,470 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 75,666 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,589,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 38,161 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after buying an additional 108,527 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.