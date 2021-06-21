Kind Ads Token (KIND) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Kind Ads Token has a total market capitalization of $121,903.49 and approximately $77.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kind Ads Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00056940 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00022581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.88 or 0.00684193 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00042167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00080722 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Coin Profile

KIND is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kind Ads Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kind Ads Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kind Ads Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

