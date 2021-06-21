Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KWS. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,736 ($35.75) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of Keywords Studios stock opened at GBX 2,383.54 ($31.14) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. Keywords Studios has a 52-week low of GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,018.64 ($39.44). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,645.37. The stock has a market cap of £1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 96.50.

In other news, insider Giorgio Guastalla sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,800 ($36.58), for a total transaction of £84,000,000 ($109,746,537.76).

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

