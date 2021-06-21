keyTango (TANGO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $394,690.98

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 21st. keyTango has a total market capitalization of $394,690.98 and $52,541.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, keyTango has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One keyTango coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000323 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00057023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00022631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.32 or 0.00698835 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00042106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00081277 BTC.

keyTango Profile

keyTango is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,771,983 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

keyTango Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as keyTango directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade keyTango should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase keyTango using one of the exchanges listed above.

