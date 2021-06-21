Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Down to $53.78

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.78, but opened at $52.42. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $53.41, with a volume of 1,311 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.82.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $135,097.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $59,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $59,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,322 shares of company stock valued at $6,541,531 in the last three months. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

