Kepos Capital LP Sells 812,700 Shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU)

Kepos Capital LP trimmed its stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU) by 90.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812,700 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSVAU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,608,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000.

Get Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:RSVAU opened at $23.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.19. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.