Kepos Capital LP Sells 401,966 Shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU)

Kepos Capital LP reduced its position in Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) by 98.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401,966 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Dune Acquisition were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUNEU. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Dune Acquisition by 1,935.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 22,610 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,120,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dune Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Dune Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $3,723,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUNEU opened at $10.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07. Dune Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

