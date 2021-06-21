Kepos Capital LP Makes New $1.76 Million Investment in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBACU. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in European Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000.

EBACU opened at $9.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

