Kepos Capital LP Has $602,000 Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Kepos Capital LP raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMJ. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the period. David Loasby increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. David Loasby now owns 532,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 299,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 132,289 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 90,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 48,954 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $19.42 on Monday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.66.
See Also: Index Funds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.