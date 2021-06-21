Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $159.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AJG. Raymond James boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.07.

AJG opened at $137.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $93.87 and a 12 month high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

